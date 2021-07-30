HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL92 MEA-BRICS-TERRORISM BRICS finalises action plan to combat terrorism, radicalisation, terror financing New Delhi: An action plan aimed at strengthening result-oriented cooperation among the BRICS countries to combat terrorism, radicalisation and terror financing will be adopted at a meeting of the national security advisors of the grouping next month.

DEL77 SINOINDIA 12th round of Sino-India military talks on Saturday; India hopes for forward movement New Delhi: The 12th round of high-level military talks between India and China will take place on Saturday with a focus on achieving some forward movement in the disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said.

Advertisement

DEL93 ED-DESHMUKH-LD SUMMONS ED summons ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh, son again in money laundering case Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued fresh summons to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his son to appear before it next week in connection with a money laundering case probe, official sources said.

PAR20 LDALL-LS Yet another day of Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted due to opposition protests New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for yet another day on Friday due to vociferous protests over the Pegasus spying row and the three new farm laws.

PAR14 LS-LD PRALHAD Pegasus spyware 'non-issue'; govt ready to discuss matters related to people: Joshi New Delhi: As Opposition protests over alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware continue to disrupt Parliamentary proceedings, Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the controversy was a ''non-issue'' and that the government was ready for discussions on people-related issues.

DEL87 LSQ-VIRUS-AYUSH INTERVENTIONS Studies conducted for AYUSH interventions are for prophylactic, add-on, stand-alone treatment: Govt New Delhi: Research studies conducted for AYUSH interventions are for prophylactic, add-on and stand-alone treatment, but no data is available on the use of these medicines as a substitute to allopathic, homoeopathic or vaccines currently being administered against COVID-19, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

DEL84 AS-2NDLD-MZ-BORDER-MP Border clashes: Assam Police summons Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena, pastes notice at his Delhi residence New Delhi: The Assam Police has summoned Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on August 1 for questioning over his alleged ''threatening statement'' in connection with the Monday violence along the interstate border, and pasted a notice at his Delhi residence. BOM7 MH-FLOODS-LD THACKERAY Rehabilitation only solution to hardships caused by floods; strict steps soon to resolve woes: Maha CM Pune/Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said rehabilitation of people was the only solution to the hardships caused by floods, and assured that his government would provide every possible help on this front.

CAL7 MG-BORDER-LD MP LETTER Meghalaya MP writes to PM, says interstate border row taken aggressive turn under BJP govt in Assam Shillong: Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that interstate boundary clashes have not just been on the rise of late, but have taken an aggressive turn under the newly sworn-in BJP government in Assam.

Legal: LGD29 SC-MARINES-FISHERMEN Italian marines: 7 fishermen move SC, seek share from Rs 2 cr compensation awarded to vessel owner New Delhi: A fresh plea has been moved in the Supreme Court by seven fishermen, who were on a vessel in February 2012 when their two colleagues were shot dead allegedly by two Italian marines, seeking their share from the Rs 2 crore compensation awarded to the boat owner.

LGD4 SC-LD PEGASUS Pegasus issue: SC to hear plea of journalists N Ram, Sashi Kumar next week New Delhi: The Supreme Court will next week hear a plea by senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar seeking an independent probe by a sitting or a retired judge into the Pegasus snooping matter.

Foreign: FGN37 PEGASUS-ISRAEL-LD PROBE Pegasus snooping scandal: Israel launches probe into allegations against NSO Jerusalem: Israel has launched a probe into the allegations of wrongdoing against the NSO Group in the Pegasus snooping scandal, with authorities inspecting the cybersecurity company's offices over alleged abuses of its spyware by several government clients which have raised eyebrows the world over. By Harinder Mishra FGN14 US-H1B-LD LOTTERY US to hold rare 2nd lottery for H-1B visa applicants Washington: In what can be good news for hundreds of Indian IT professionals seeking the H-1B work visa, the US' immigration agency has decided to conduct a rare second lottery for the most sought-after visas to decide on the successful applicants who could not make it in the first random selection. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 UN-INDIA-PEACEBUILDING Conscious of the need to prioritise institution building: India tells UNGA United Nations: India as a democracy is conscious of the need to prioritise institution building, in particular, governance structures to strengthen institutional capacity and rule of law and these need to be building blocks on which peace-building should rest, a top diplomat has told the UN General Assembly. By Yoshita Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)