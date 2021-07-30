Left Menu

France to extradite brother of ex-Burkina Faso president

France's highest administrative council, the Conseil d'Etat, on Friday approved the extradition of the younger brother of former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore. Police had detained Paul-Francois Compaore at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris in October 2017 on an international arrest warrant related to the 1998 murder of Norbert Zongo, who published Burkina Faso's Independent newspaper.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:24 IST
France to extradite brother of ex-Burkina Faso president

France's highest administrative council, the Conseil d'Etat, on Friday approved the extradition of the younger brother of former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore.

Police had detained Paul-Francois Compaore at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris in October 2017 on an international arrest warrant related to the 1998 murder of Norbert Zongo, who published Burkina Faso's Independent newspaper. The killing of Zongo, who had been investigating the murder of a driver who worked for Paul-Francois Compaore, became a symbol of repression during Blaise Compaore's 27-year rule, which ended in 2014 at the hands of a popular uprising.

Compaore was barred from leaving France until a court examined an extradition request by Burkina Faso's government. Veteran leader Blaise Compaore fled to Ivory Coast during the 2014 uprising. He faces an international arrest warrant in connection with the 1987 murder of former president Thomas Sankara.

