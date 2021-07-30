Saudi-led coalition says intercepts drone attack on Saudi commercial vessel

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia said on Friday it had intercepted a drone attack on a Saudi commercial vessel, Saudi state media reported.

The coalition said the attack was part of a continued threat posed by Yemen's Houthi militia. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)