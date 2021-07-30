Soccer-Super League trio welcome court decision asking UEFA to revoke action
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus released a joint statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/club/news/2202247/statement-on-the-european-super-league welcoming a court's decision on Friday asking European soccer governing body UEFA to revoke action against all European Super League founding clubs.
The actions include "terminating the disciplinary proceedings against the undersigning three clubs and removing the penalties and restrictions imposed on the remaining nine founding clubs for them to avoid UEFA's disciplinary action."
Earlier this month, a Spanish court had ordered European soccer's governing body UEFA to cancel all legal sanctions imposed on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for planning the creation of the breakaway European Super League.
