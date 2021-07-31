Left Menu

U.S. concerned by reports of attack on Israeli-managed tanker

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 00:15 IST
U.S. concerned by reports of attack on Israeli-managed tanker
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is deeply concerned by reports of an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Friday, and is working with international partners to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

"We are also deeply concerned by the reports and are monitoring the situation closely," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021