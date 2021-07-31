NHRC chairperson pays surprise visit to children's home in Delhi
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra on Friday made a surprise visit to a children's home in Delhi and took stock of the ground living conditions, overall infrastructure, and its general upkeep said an NHRC press release.
- Country:
- India
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra on Friday made a surprise visit to a children's home in Delhi and took stock of the ground living conditions, overall infrastructure, and its general upkeep said an NHRC press release. According to the press release, instructions were given for improving the living conditions and welfare of the children with requisite COVID-19 appropriate protocol at the home for boys, Kasturba Niketan Complex, Lajpat Nagar-II.
The Chairperson personally interacted with the children in detail regarding their well-being and inspected the classrooms, toilets, quarantine centre, counselling centre, computer lab, kitchen, etc, stated the press release. Pending repair and maintenance work of the home need to be completed as early as possible, the press release further added.
NHRC members, Rajiv Jain and Secretary-General, Bimbadhar Pradhan also accompanied the Chairperson along with other senior officers of the Commission. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Plea in Delhi HC seeks to formulate policy to protect children's from offline, online games
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, others over NZ YouTuber Karl Rock's wife plea for quashing of blacklisting
Delhi govt rejects city police’s panel of lawyers for cases related to farmers stir
Farmers protest: Delhi Cabinet rejects police's proposal to set up panel of lawyers, says official.
Clinical trial for Covid vaccines for children under 18 years on verge of completion: Centre to Delhi HC.