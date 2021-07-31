Left Menu

Maha: Three held for stealing Rs 9,000 from temple

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing a box containing Rs 9,000 from a Jain temple located in Bhayandar in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, police said on Saturday. The theft had taken place on July 20, an official said, adding that the trio was identified through CCTV footage. Police recovered Rs 5,000 from them, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:07 IST
