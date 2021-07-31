Man held in Odisha for chasing lady officer's car

One person was arrested on the charge of chasing a woman administrative officer's car on a motorbike while she was returning from a raid on illegal transportation of minerals in Jajpur district of Odisha, police said.

Dharmasala Additional Tehsildar Sheetal Agarwal and some revenue inspectors went to Chadeidhara following inputs about illegal transportation of minor minerals at a few places.

Advertisement

During the crackdown, the woman officer seized at least six vehicles on the National Highway 5, police said.

When she was returning to her office after the raid, a man who is a resident of neighbouring Dhenkanal district, started following her vehicle on a bike.

Suspecting his movement, Agarwal informed the local police, following which they reached the spot and caught hold of the man, who could not furnish any satisfactory answer for his action.

“Primary investigation suggests that he is involved in a minor mineral smuggling racket,” Dharmasala police station inspector in-charge Saroj Sahu said.

A local court later remanded him to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)