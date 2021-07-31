Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Mamata Banerjee for set up of COVID hospitals at Murshidabad, Kalyani

Congress Party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to extend her support for setting up of two 250 bedded COVID hospitals at Murshidabad and Kalyani.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:03 IST
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress Party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to extend her support for setting up of two 250 bedded COVID hospitals at Murshidabad and Kalyani. "I do like to flag your attention that during my meeting with the Prime Minister on May 24, 2021, I had proposed him to kindly sanction a COVID hospital for Murshidabad district. The Prime Minister's Office sanctioned the same on June 16, 2021, and issued a press release by the PIB regarding the establishment of two 250bedded makeshift COVID hospitals at Murshidabad and Kalyani in West Bengal through PM-CARES and the fund was allocated," said Chowdhury in his letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He said that he had spoken to concerned DRDO officials only to know that there was no support from the State Government in terms of land, electricity, water supply etc and that is the reason,no progress could be done till date. "In order to combat a possible third wave in the country and the state of West Bengal as well, we need to have a comprehensive preventive mechanism in place to deal with any eventuality. In view of the substantial number of Covid infected patients being noticed in West Bengal and the numbers are likely to be increased further, I request you to kindly provide all necessary support for the establishment of the above-mentioned hospital," urged the Congress leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

