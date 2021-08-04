Left Menu

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy joins Koo App

With the intention of reaching people directly in their native languages, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday joined Koo, a leading Indian micro-blogging and social networking platform that enables users to interact in their mother tongue.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:06 IST
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy joins Koo App
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy joins Koo App.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the intention of reaching people directly in their native languages, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday joined Koo, a leading Indian micro-blogging and social networking platform that enables users to interact in their mother tongue. Joining the CM's debut on Koo, the YSR Congress Party, the Office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh - CMO Andhra Pradesh, and AP Digital Corporation have also created their official accounts on the Indian micro-blogging platform.

According to a release issued by the Koo app, using the handle @ysjagan, Reddy will interact with people in Telugu and English. In a recent post from his Koo profile, a video was shared, where the Andhra Pradesh CM emphasised the need for building sustainable hospitals that will last for generations. Welcoming Reddy to Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder and CEO, Koo, said, "We are very happy to extend a warm welcome to the Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. His presence on the platform will help all of his followers to easily keep in touch with him and his thoughts and opinions on a daily basis." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021