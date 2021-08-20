Phase 3 of 'Mission Shakti' to commence in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh will commence phase three of Mission Shakti on Saturday with the aim of promoting women safety, respect, self-reliance, informed an official statement by the state government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel will attend the program to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan tomorrow at 10.30 am.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma; President of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, Vimla Batham; Minister Swati Singh and Minister Suresh Khanna will also be present. In the program, under Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Yogi Adiyanath will address 1.5 lakh girls about the Yojana. Foundation stone for the courtyard of Veerangana Avantibai Battalion in Badaun will also be laid.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government directed its officials to take a pledge to not discriminate against caste, community, region, religion, and language and work towards unity and harmony of all Indian citizens on the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi today. (ANI)

