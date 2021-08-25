Merkel says Germany to keep evacuating from Kabul but needs U.S. - sources
Germany will keep evacuating people from Afghanistan as long as it is responsible to do so, Chancellor Angela Merkel has told conservative lawmakers, adding, however, that this is only possible with the United States, two sources told Reuters.
Broadcaster ARD had earlier reported that German evacuations may stop as soon as Wednesday.
