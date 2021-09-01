Left Menu

Maha: Woman ends life after tiff with husband over bringing street food at home

The police on Monday registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-09-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:58 IST
Maha: Woman ends life after tiff with husband over bringing street food at home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here in Maharashtra following a fight with her husband after he brought 'pani puri' (a street snack) at home without telling her even though she had prepared a meal, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Pratiksha Saravade, got married to Ambegaon area resident Gahininath Saravade (33) in 2019 and the couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues, they said.

''Last Friday, the man, without telling his wife, brought 'pani puri' at the home following which they had a fight as she had already prepared the meal. The next day, the woman allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and was subsequently rushed to a hospital where she died on Sunday,'' an official from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said. The police on Monday registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021