Dehradun SDMs authorised to permit exemption from postmortem

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:25 IST
SDMs in Dehradun district have been authorised to permit exemption from the formality of postmortem in case of natural deaths.

An order in this regard was issued with immediate effect by Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday.

Earlier, the District Magistrate (DM) alone had the authority to grant the permission of exemption from postmortem.

People living in remote areas of the district will benefit from the decision, as they will not have to come all the way to Dehradun to obtain the permission from DM office, officials said.

It will now be on the discretion of Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to exempt relatives of a dead person in case of natural deaths from undergoing this formality, they added.

