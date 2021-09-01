Left Menu

Power supply to textile dyeing factory cut

Power supply to textile dyeing factory cut
The Pollution Control Board has disconnected power supply to a textile dyeing factory for allegedly letting out untreated sewage into rivers Cauvery and Bhavani in Erode district of Tamil Nadu. The decision to stop the supply was taken based on instructions from the district Collector H Krishnanunni, a press release said here on Wednesday.

