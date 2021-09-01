MP: Court denies bail to bangle seller booked under POCSO

The district court here in Madhya Pradesh has rejected the bail application of bangle seller Taslim Ali, thrashed last month by some people for giving a 'fake' name, who is facing charges of sexual harassment of a 13-year-old girl and forgery. A public prosecutor on Wednesday said special judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act) Pavas Shrivastava Tuesday rejected the bail application of Ali (25) after hearing arguments from both sides.

The prosecutor said the accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, was presented in the court on August 25 after he was arrested on charges of sexual harassment of a minor girl and other offences. He was sent to judicial custody by the court.

Some persons thrashed Ali in the Govind Nagar area of Indore on August 22 apparently for using a 'fake' name while selling bangles to women in the locality.

The incident caused uproar after a video of the thrashing went viral. In another video, which was also circulated widely, a man was seen beating the bangle seller and egging on others to join him. Four persons were arrested for assaulting Ali, police had said. As per the FIR lodged by the minor girl, a student of class 6, on August 23 at Banganga police station, Ali came to her house to sell bangles and identified himself as Golu, son of one Mohan Singh. He allegedly touched her inappropriately while calling her “very beautiful”, the FIR stated.

Ali had left behind his bag during pandemonium in which two Aadhaar cards were found including one which mentioned his name as Aslim, son of Mor Singh and another one as Tasleem, son of Mohar Ali, police said. A burnt voter ID card was also found in the goods of the bangle seller on which the name of the holder is not clear, but 'Mohan Singh' is visible in the column of the holder's father, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)