PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:22 IST
Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of civil defence volunteer killed in Haryana
Delhi minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday said the AAP government will provide financial support of Rs 10 lakh and legal help to the family of a civil defence volunteer who was recently murdered in Haryana's Faridabad district.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, who visited the family along with Hussain, said the prty will ensure that their daughter gets justice.

He demanded swift justice for the family of the victim and strict punishment for the perpetrators.

“Imran Hussain announced that the Delhi government will provide financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the family and assured all possible legal help,” a statement read.

The 22-year-old girl was a resident of Sangam Vihar area in South Delhi. She had joined civil defence services around three and a half months ago.

