Left Menu

Japan LDP's Kishida calls for debt issuance to fund COVID-19 stimulus

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 08:13 IST
Japan LDP's Kishida calls for debt issuance to fund COVID-19 stimulus
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan needs to tap financial resources from government debt to compile an extra budget to fund an economic stimulus package to ease the pain of the coronavirus pandemic, said former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who is challenging Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in their ruling party leadership race.

Japan must also present the world and financial markets a future direction of its fiscal policy so as to win market confidence in the country's debt management, Kishida told a news conference on Thursday, in which he unveiled his policy roadmap for the leadership race later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance; Warnings as Southeast Asia's biggest economies ease COVID-19 curbs and more

Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021