Japan LDP's Kishida calls for debt issuance to fund COVID-19 stimulus

Japan needs to tap financial resources from government debt to compile an extra budget to fund an economic stimulus package to ease the pain of the coronavirus pandemic, said former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who is challenging Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in their ruling party leadership race.

Japan must also present the world and financial markets a future direction of its fiscal policy so as to win market confidence in the country's debt management, Kishida told a news conference on Thursday, in which he unveiled his policy roadmap for the leadership race later this month.

