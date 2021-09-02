Left Menu

Odisha engineer arrested for attacking elderly over sorcery suspicion

An engineer has been arrested in Odishas Jajpur district for allegedly attempting to murder an elderly man over suspicion that he practiced sorcery, police said on Thursday.Twenty-five-year-old Sudhanshu Mohanta was suffering from stomach-related ailments over the past couple of months.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:55 IST
Odisha engineer arrested for attacking elderly over sorcery suspicion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An engineer has been arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly attempting to murder an elderly man over suspicion that he practiced sorcery, police said on Thursday.

Twenty-five-year-old Sudhanshu Mohanta was suffering from stomach-related ailments over the past couple of months. The diploma engineer suspected that he often fell ill due to sorcery practiced by fellow villager, 63-year-old Narayan Mohanta, a police officer said.

The youth had recently attacked the elderly with a sharp-edged weapon when the latter had taken his goats for grazing near Chatikipasi village in Kaliapani police station area, he said, adding that the accused fled the spot anticipating that the elderly had succumbed to his injuries. The elderly man later regained consciousness and returned home. He was admitted to a local hospital and then shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where his condition is stated to be critical, the officer said.

Based on a police complaint, a case was registered and the accused arrested on Wednesday, Kaliapani police station inspector Ramakanta Muduli said, adding he was produced before a court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021