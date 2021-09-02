Chinese vice premier meets U.S. climate envoy Kerry via video link
The United States must "create a good atmosphere of co-operation" on climate change, Chinese vice-premier Han Zheng urged visiting U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Thursday during a meeting via video link, state news agency Xinhua said.
Han added that climate was an important area of co-operation between the two countries, which are together responsible for nearly half of global greenhouse gas emissions. Kerry, who is meeting his counterpart Xie Zhenhua in the northern city of Tianjin, told Han he recognized China's great contributions to tackling climate change and offered to strengthen two-way communications.
