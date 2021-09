BRIEF-GAVI Says Canada To Donate COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria, Kenya And Niger Through COVAX

* CANADA DONATES DOSES THROUGH COVAX – NIGERIA, KENYA AND NIGER TO RECEIVE FIRST DOSES

* GAVI - 3 COUNTRIES IN AFRICA WILL RECEIVE FIRST CANADIAN-DONATED DOSES OF ASTRA VACCINE; NIGERIA (801,600 DOSES), KENYA (459,300) AND NIGER (100,800) * GAVI - DONATIONS ARE PART OF AN OVERALL CANADIAN PLEDGE OF OVER 40 MILLION DOSES TO COVAX

