UP man who killed wife, 2 kids, friend and faked own murder arrested after 3 yrs

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man, who was believed to be dead, for allegedly killing his wife and two children three years ago and then burying their bodies in the basement of his house in Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday.

The skeletal remains were exhumed from the site late Wednesday night by teams of the Greater Noida Police and the Kasganj Police, and have been sent for forensic examination, they said.

The married man along with his girlfriend had also killed a friend of his and dumped his headless body in Kasganj in 2018 and placed his own identity cards near the body in order to lead the investigators into believing it was he who got murdered, the officials said.

Police said it was his extramarital affair that triggered 34-year-old Rakesh and his girlfriend Rubi, who is a police constable, into plotting the whole episode.

Both the accused and four members of Rakesh’s family, including his parents and brothers, have been arrested, Kasganj SP Rohan Pramod Botre said.

He said Rakesh and Rubi were in a relationship but in 2012 his family got him married to Ratnesh, with whom he had two children.

“In February 2018, he had killed his wife (27) and two children (three and one) with an iron rod and buried their bodies under the basement of the house. He had later got even a cement flooring made in the same basement,” Botre said.

Some weeks later, Ratnesh’s father lodged a ''missing'' persons complaint at the Bisrakh Police Station in Greater Noida.

He claimed that his daughter and her two children had been kidnapped by his son-in-law Rakesh, the officer said.

Two months later, the dead body with a missing head was found in Kasganj’s Dholna area and an FIR was lodged, with the police believing on the basis of planted evidence that it was the same Rakesh’s body, he said.

One of Rakesh’s brothers had also confirmed the identification then. However, later forensic test results showed the deceased was not Rakesh.

Probe in both the cases had hit a roadblock until an investigation was re-initiated over the FIR in Kasganj, where Botre got transferred recently.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said, in the course of investigation of the murder case, the Kasganj Police on Wednesday reached Bisrakh and informed their counterparts that Rakesh was alive and had been apprehended.

''The Kasganj Police also informed us that Rakesh, who was accused of kidnapping his wife and two children, had told them that he had killed his family members and buried their bodies at their house in Bisrakh in Greater Noida,'' Aggarwal said.

The basement of Rakesh's house in Bisrakh was searched and some skeletal remains were exhumed on Wednesday in the presence of Greater Noida and Kasganj police teams, he said.

''These remains have been sent to forensic experts so that identities can be ascertained and on the basis of that modifications will be made in the FIR that was lodged here in 2018,'' ADCP said.

Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police said.

