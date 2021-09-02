Left Menu

WTO backs U.S. in solar panel case brought by China

The United States secured a victory at the World Trade Organization on Thursday in a case brought by China over U.S. measures to limit the import of solar panel cells.

A three-person WTO panel rejected all four of China's claims and said that the measures did not breach global trade rules.

