Dutch want to help Qatar, Turkey open Kabul air field - ANP

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:43 IST
The Dutch government wants to support Turkey and Qatar in attempts to open an air field in Kabul to resume evacuations of Afghan, news agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag.

Kaag is in Ankara for talks on Afghanistan.

