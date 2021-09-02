Delhi Man arrested for plotting to kill wife in order to marry girlfriend

A man was arrested in Delhi for plotting to murder his wife so that he could get married to his girlfriend. Two sophisticated 7.65 mm pistols along with 8 live rounds have also been seized from his possession, Delhi Police said on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, on August 31 based on tip-off police laid a trap and arrested Kamal Sehgal.

"A trap was laid near Vikaspuri and the accused was apprehended with two 7.65 mm pistols. A case, vide FIR on Wednesday under the section of 25 Arms Act PS. Crime Branch was registered in this regard," a release said. During interrogation, the 36-year-old disclosed that he had procured the two pistols and ammunition from Aligarh to murder his wife in order to marry his girlfriend.

While checking the background the police found that the accused who had got married in 2006 has two school-going children, and is educated till class 10th. It was also found that he had been earlier arrested in two cases of flesh trade in the years 2006 and 2011. He was also arrested for bootlegging in the year 2015.

During the investigation, the police said that recently, he had fallen in love with a prostitute and wanted to marry her but his wife had refused to divorce him prompting him to hatch a plan over the past couple of months to kill her. "About a month ago, he procured two pistols and rounds for Rs. 50,000 through a contact in Aligarh. He would have murdered his wife in the next couple of days. However, before he could set his plan in motion, he was arrested by the Crime Branch team," said police.

Efforts are being made to trace the source of the weapons. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

