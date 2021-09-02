Left Menu

Woman's half-burnt body found in locked flat, husband missing

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:41 IST
Woman's half-burnt body found in locked flat, husband missing
Thane city police are looking for a man after the half-burnt body of his wife was found in a flat in Burhani Colony in Mumbra, an official said on Thursday.

A case of murder has been registered against Shahnavaz Saifi (28), said senior inspector Madhukar S Kad of Mumbra police station.

The body of Sadaf Saifi (24), his wife, was found from their locked flat on Wednesday morning, the official said. The door was broken open when the victim did not respond to her father's phone calls and he contacted police.

The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter, quarreled frequently over domestic issues, the police official said. Along with the husband, the child too is missing and police have launched a manhunt, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

