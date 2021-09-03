Left Menu

Arms trafficker arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 09:50 IST
Arms trafficker arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition to criminals and Naxalites was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, police said on Friday.

Five pistols and 200 live cartridges have been recovered from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwah, said the accused Ram Kishan Singh alias Master is a resident of Bhojpur in Bihar.

He has been arrested for allegedly trafficking arms and supplying them to criminals in Bihar, Delhi, and NCR besides to Naxalites in Odisha and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

