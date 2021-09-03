Arms trafficker arrested

A man allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition to criminals and Naxalites was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, police said on Friday.

Five pistols and 200 live cartridges have been recovered from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwah, said the accused Ram Kishan Singh alias Master is a resident of Bhojpur in Bihar.

He has been arrested for allegedly trafficking arms and supplying them to criminals in Bihar, Delhi, and NCR besides to Naxalites in Odisha and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

