Left Menu

MP: HC seeks reply from Panna 'Rajmata' on royal family members' plea for quashing of FIR

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Dilhar Kumari, the Rajmata of the erstwhile princely state of Panna in the state, asking her to submit her reply on a petition filed by her son Maharaja Raghvendra Singh and four other members of the royal family seeking quashing of an FIR registered against them. Both the parties live in the same royal palace at Panna, sources in the palace said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:43 IST
MP: HC seeks reply from Panna 'Rajmata' on royal family members' plea for quashing of FIR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Dilhar Kumari, the 'Rajmata' of the erstwhile princely state of Panna in the state, asking her to submit her reply on a petition filed by her son 'Maharaja' Raghvendra Singh and four other members of the royal family seeking quashing of an FIR registered against them. Justice A K Sharma of the high court issued the notice on Wednesday and also directed the state government to produce the case diary in the next hearing four weeks later.

Raghvendra Singh and four other members of the royal family have filed the petition pleading quashing of an FIR registered against them based on Dilhar Kumari's complaint, the petitioners' counsel Rajesh Patel said.

In July this year, the police had registered the FIR under various IPC sections, including 506 (criminal intimidation) and 458 (house trespass), and relevant sections of the Arms Act against the Rajmata's daughter-in-law Jiteshwari Devi and others at Kotwali police station in Panna district, he added.

In their plea, the petitioners have alleged that Dilhar Kumari wants to put undue pressure on them as a civil case related to property of the royal family pending in a Panna court, Patel said.

The petition said that an FIR has been lodged against them (the petitioners) on a false complaint, he said.

There has been a discord in the royal family since a long time, especially between Dilhar Kumari and Jiteshwari Devi over property and diamonds worth crores of rupees. Both the parties live in the same royal palace at Panna, sources in the palace said. Police had arrested Jiteshwari Devi in July for allegedly pointing a pistol at her mother-in-law and assaulting her on the night of June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021