Left Menu

Bihar: EOU raids at suspended cop Tanveer Ahmed's premises

Economic Offences Unit raided suspended police officer Tanveer Ahmed's residence in Patna and Bettiah on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:01 IST
Bihar: EOU raids at suspended cop Tanveer Ahmed's premises
Tanveer Ahmed. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Economic Offences Unit raided suspended police officer Tanveer Ahmed's residence in Patna and Bettiah on Thursday. Ahmad was a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Paliganj, Bihar who was suspended from his post by the Bihar government on July 15 for being allegedly involved in an illegal sand mining case.

He is under investigation in the case of disproportionate assets after his involvement in illegal sand mining, the EOU informed. The unit has found evidence of nexus with the sand mafia against the suspended DSP and raids are further going on at many places he is involved, the EOU said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021