Situation in Kashmir after Geelani's death absolutely under control: DGP Singh

The situation in the Kashmir Valley following the demise of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is absolutely under control and people have cooperated with the authorities, Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh said on Friday.The J-K police chief also said the decision on relaxing restrictions on communications would be taken at a review meeting soon.The situation is absolutely under control, not even a single incident occurred in the last two days.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:17 IST
The situation in the Kashmir Valley following the demise of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is absolutely under control and people have cooperated with the authorities, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

The J-K police chief also said the decision on relaxing restrictions on communications would be taken at a review meeting “soon”.

“The situation is absolutely under control, not even a single incident occurred in the last two days. People cooperated and security forces are working with great restraint. I congratulate people...for keeping peace everywhere,” Singh told reporters in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

To a question about relaxations in the restrictions on mobile telephony and internet, the DGP said, “We will soon take a review (of the situation) and I think we will restore it soon.'' The authorities imposed restrictions on movement and assembly of people and suspended mobile Internet services after Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness. Geelani who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir was buried at a mosque near his residence.

Asked whether the situation in Afghanistan would have an impact in Kashmir, DGP Singh said, “There is nothing to worry about, everything is fine.'' Asked about the reports of some youths from the valley joining the Taliban, the police chief said, “This is totally wrong and fake news.'' “Such fake news on social media is a malicious propaganda by Pakistan and pro-Pakistan agents. Everything is fine. The youth are playing cricket, volleyball, rugby. Don't you see those pictures? Every child here wants to secure his future and no one is going that way,” he said.

