Bangle seller assault-arrest: MP cops get 14 days to file charge sheet

A court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday granted 14 days to the police to file a charge sheet against a bangle seller who was assaulted by a mob last month for allegedly touching a minor girl inappropriately and also hiding his identity. Taslim Ali (25) was thrashed by a mob in Govind Nagar area here on August 22, a video of which went viral on social media, and he was arrested on August 25 for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl as well as for alleged Aadhaar Card forgery.

On Friday, Judge Pavas Srivastava of the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court granted police 14 days to file a charge sheet after they said they needed more time to complete the probe.

The court also extended the judicial remand of Ali till September 19, which has been set as the next date of hearing.

Police had also arrested four people for hitting Ali, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)