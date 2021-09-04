Left Menu

Italy considers making COVID vaccines mandatory

The government says its confident it will meet its target of having 80per cent of the eligible population vaccinated by the end of September.Health Minister Roberto Speranza says the government wants this number to grow even more and is weighing whether to extend the Green Pass requirements to other situations.

Italy officials say they'd consider making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, but for now they're generally pleased at the public's turnout for shots.

On Friday, 71per cent of those in Italy age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The government says it's confident it will meet its target of having 80per cent of the eligible population vaccinated by the end of September.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza says the government "wants this number to grow even more" and is weighing whether to extend the Green Pass requirements to other situations. The pass indicates a person has at least one vaccine dose, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative for the illness in the last 48 hours.

It's needed to dine indoors, access gyms, attend concerts or travel on domestic flights or train, ferry or bus between Italy's regions. School teachers and other personnel need a Green Pass to access school premises. Vaccination is required for health care workers.

