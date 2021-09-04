Mumbai airport conducts mock drill

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday said it has conducted a simulated mock drill as per scheduled security protocols.

The mock drill was held on Saturday morning at Terminal-2 location in collaboration with the multiple stakeholders, the Mumbai airport operator said.

After all successful assessments and checks, the Mumbai airport's terminal was continued to be declared safe with the drill completed at 11:48 hours, it added.

The airport operator, however, did not disclose for how long the mock drill went on.

