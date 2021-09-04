Physically challenged health worker robbed, thrashed on local train in UP

A physically challenged health worker was robbed of valuables and thrashed by some youths on a passenger train on Saturday morning when she was going to work in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

One of the accused has been arrested.

The 45-year-old woman, a resident of Mathura, is an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) attached with the Achhnera Community Health Centre in Agra.

''I boarded the Mathura-Kasganj Passenger Train in Mathura around 8 am.... Soon after the train left Parkham, two youths held my hands while two other hit me in the head with stones. They snatched my handbag containing Rs 5,000 cash, a gold chain and a pair of anklets. They also tore my clothes,'' the woman told reporters.

''I asked for help but nobody came forward. The miscreants got off the train at Sadhan Kehda Railway Station in Achhnera and fled,'' she added. She filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

A GRP officer told PTI that the woman travelled in the coach reserved the physically challenged.

''The woman was beaten badly and injured,'' the officer said, adding that she was sent to a hospital for treatment.

''One youth has been arrested. He has been identified as Jeetu, a resident of Mathura district. Further investigation in the matter in underway,'' the officer added.

