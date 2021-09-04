Left Menu

5 held for sharing communally sensitive video in JK's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:58 IST
5 held for sharing communally sensitive video in JK's Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested for sharing a communally sensitive video in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The action followed registration of a case on August 31 under relevant sections of the law.

“Five trouble mongers were arrested for their act which tantamount to disrupting communal harmony in the district,” a police spokesman said.

After preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the clip, which showed the skin of a bovine, was shot near a atream in Palmar area of Kishtwar.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the spokesman said Senior Superintendent of Police (SP), Kishtwar, constituted a special investigating team (SIT) for immediate arrest of the accused persons.

“The SIT after its tireless efforts, manages to arrest five persons who have committed the offence. Investigation of the case is still going on,” the spokesman said and warned the miscreants against circulating any such content, which may disturb the peace and the communal harmony in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021