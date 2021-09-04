Left Menu

Woman's decomposed body found in Delhi's Chandni Mahal house

Delhi Police has recovered a decomposed body of a woman from a house at Chatta Lal area at Delhi's Chandni Mahal area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police has recovered a decomposed body of a woman from a house at Chatta Lal area at Delhi's Chandni Mahal area. The woman has been identified as Mumtaz and is 50 years old, police said.

Chandani Mahal Police Station received a PCR call at about 7:30 pm on Friday about a foul smell from a house at Chatta Lal, officials said. A woman's body was found lying on the bed in a decomposed state inside, stated the police.

According to the locals, Mumtaz was allegedly married to two persons with one husband living in Meerut and another in Pakistan, police said. Mumtaz had recently visited Pakistan, where she had taken citizenship and an FIR under the Foreign Act was registered against her in Delhi since her visa had expired, police said adding that matter is being investigated.

Mumtaz's Pakistani husband Kamran was found with explosives in the year 2001 and as arrested along with one of his accomplices in the Delhi Cantt area with the 'Khilona bomb'. Kamran has been released from jail after completing his sentence. Meanwhile, a crime team is analysing CCTV footage of the area and a case of murder has been registered.

A further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

