INS Hansa celebrates its Diamond Jubilee today
Indian Navy's premier air station, INS Hansa celebrated its diamond jubilee on Sunday.
Indian Navy's premier air station, INS Hansa celebrated its diamond jubilee on Sunday. To mark the diamond jubilee, INS Hansa is hosting the prestigious event of presentation of President's Colour to naval aviation by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 6, said an official press release.
Commissioned as a modest air station with only a few aircraft, INS Hansa has increased its prowess over the last six decades and is presently operating over 40 military aircraft, clocking an average yearly flying of over 5000 hours. Commanding Officer, INS Hansa, Comrade Ajay D Theophilus said, "Over the years, the base has represented a crucial segment of the Navy's combat power."
"Aircraft from Hansa augment the security of entire western seaboard significantly, including offshore assets, and undertake extensive surveillance to neutralise threats at and from the sea," he added. President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at Goa airport, where he was received by the Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.
President Kovind will be presenting the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation and also attending the Diamond Jubilee celebration of INS Hansa on September 6, which is going to be held at INS Hansa. (ANI)
