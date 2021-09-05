Left Menu

Head constable, home guard personnel suspended for bid to extort money

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-09-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 21:28 IST
Head constable, home guard personnel suspended for bid to extort money
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable and a home guard have been suspended for allegedly making a video clip of two lovers and a bid to extort money from them, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Vijay Nagar area.

After making the video of the lovers sitting in a car, they tried to extort money from them, threatening that they will show the clip to the girl's parents, SSP Pawan Kumar said.

Upon getting a complaint from the victims, an inquiry was launched, in which Head Constable Brij Mohan and Home Guard's Vipin Kumar were found guilty, he added.

The SSP said often couples don't register any complaint when such an incident takes place to save their reputation. Such activities by cops will not be tolerated, he said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the head constable and a letter has been sent to the district commandant of the Home Guards to launch a departmental inquiry against Vipin Kumar, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021