Two-day national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress begins in Goa

By Siddharth Sharma The two-day National Executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) began in Goa's Panaji on Sunday.

The National Executive meeting began under the leadership of IYC National In-charge and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Joint-Secretary Krishna Allavaru and IYC National President Srinivas BV. All the national office bearers and state presidents of the Youth Congress from across the country are participating in the event.

As per the sources present in the meeting, suggestions were given by the office bearers of the Youth Congress and state presidents to launch a nationwide movement on the issue of youth unemployment, inflation, and farmers' problems. "There were also discussions on upcoming assembly elections in various states and how to strengthen the party before that. There was also a discussion regarding the internal elections of the Indian Youth Congress," sources said.

Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) from Rajya Sabha P Chidambaram and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar also called upon the meeting of the youth wing of the party. Addressing the meeting, Chidambaram called the National Monetization Pipeline scheme of the Central government a 'daylight robbery', and asked the youth leaders to make common people aware of the issues related to the scheme.

"Whatever has been created by the governments of the country in the last 70 years is being given in the hands of a select few. People should be aware of this menace and oppose it," he said. The senior Congress leader also said that there was no consultation with the Opposition before announcing the policy. "There was no debate in Parliament. The government would never allow discussion on the issue," Chidambaram added.

IYC National In-charge of Allavaru and National President Srinivas also addressed the national office bearers and state presidents during the National Executive meeting. The media in charge of IYC Rahul Rao, who was also present during the meeting, informed that the second day's meeting of the two-day National Executive will be held on Monday, where various other topics of national importance will be discussed.

The Co-Incharge of IYC, Varun Pandey told ANI that unemployment, preparedness for COVID management, inflation among others will be the main agenda for the discussion on Monday. According to sources, during the second session of IYC's National Executive meeting, the youth wing of the party will pass a resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi to become the National President of Congress party. (ANI)