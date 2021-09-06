77 kgs of cannabis seized in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna; five detained
The Special Enforcement Bureau police on Sunday detained five accused after seizure of 77 kilograms of cannabis.
The Special Enforcement Bureau police on Sunday detained five accused after seizure of 77 kilograms of cannabis. The cannabis seized from the accused is worth about Rs 7 Lakhs.
"SEB Police caught 77 kgs of Ganja this morning at Pottipadu toll gate. It was being illegally transported from Vizianagaram to Delhi. Cannabis is worth almost Rs 7 lakhs. Total five persons have been detained. Two of them are from Vijayawada while three of them are from Delhi," said the Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director, M Sattibabu. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
