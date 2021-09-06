Left Menu

77 kgs of cannabis seized in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna; five detained

The Special Enforcement Bureau police on Sunday detained five accused after seizure of 77 kilograms of cannabis.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 01:56 IST
SEB Joint Director M Sattibabu with 77 kg cannabis seized from Krishna, AP. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Special Enforcement Bureau police on Sunday detained five accused after seizure of 77 kilograms of cannabis. The cannabis seized from the accused is worth about Rs 7 Lakhs.

"SEB Police caught 77 kgs of Ganja this morning at Pottipadu toll gate. It was being illegally transported from Vizianagaram to Delhi. Cannabis is worth almost Rs 7 lakhs. Total five persons have been detained. Two of them are from Vijayawada while three of them are from Delhi," said the Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director, M Sattibabu. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

