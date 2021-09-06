Six Palestinians escape from high-security Israeli prison - Israeli radio
Six Palestinians escaped from a high-security Israeli prison on Monday, Israel's Kan public radio reported, identifying them as members of militant groups. It said five of the prisoners belonged to the Islamic Jihad movement and one was a former commander of a militant group affiliated with the mainstream Fatah party. According to the report, the six were cell mates and tunnelled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel, where security forces launched a search.
- Country:
- Israel
Six Palestinians escaped from a high-security Israeli prison on Monday, Israel's Kan public radio reported, identifying them as members of militant groups. It said five of the prisoners belonged to the Islamic Jihad movement and one was a former commander of a militant group affiliated with the mainstream Fatah party.
According to the report, the six were cellmates and tunnelled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel, where security forces launched a search. There was no immediate comment from prison authorities or police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Palestinians
- Fatah
- Islamic Jihad
- Israeli
ALSO READ
Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness
Palestinians arrest 24 demonstrators in occupied West Bank
Israeli probe into deadly holy site stampede opens hearings