Maha: Thieves break open ATM in Thane, steal Rs 1 lakh cash
Three unidentified persons broke open an ATM of a private bank in Maharashtras Thane district and allegedly stole around Rs 1 lakh cash from it, police said on Monday. They could manage to recover only a part of the CCTV footage, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Three unidentified persons broke open an ATM of a private bank in Maharashtra's Thane district and allegedly stole around Rs 1 lakh cash from it, police said on Monday. The thieves, two of them wearing PPE suits and one dressed in a security guard's uniform, entered the cash dispensation centre at Mharal village in Kalyan taluka on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and broke the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) with a cutter, they said.
They allegedly burnt the CCTV cameras installed at the ATM centre and stole Rs 1 lakh cash from the machine before fleeing, an official from Kalyan taluka police station said.
After being alerted, police rushed to the spot. They could manage to recover only a part of the CCTV footage, the official said. A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass by night) and 380 (theft) and efforts were on to trace the culprits, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra engineer on world tour to spread Mahatma Gandhi's message reach Kargil
Man arrested for enslaving tribal who died by suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar
Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt for neglecting farmers issues
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Police.
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after remarks against Maharashtra CM