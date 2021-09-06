Left Menu

Some British Afghan veterans taking their own lives - junior minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 11:45 IST
Some British military veterans from the Afghan war have taken their own lives because they are so devastated by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the country and the victory of the Taliban, Britain's armed forces minister said on Monday.

James Heappey, a junior defense minister, said he was hearing the Taliban was now in control of the whole of Afghanistan but that the situation in Panjshir did not change the big picture.

