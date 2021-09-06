Left Menu

Cybercrime: WB police arrest youth from Kadaba

Police from Kolkata, who arrived at Kadaba, arrested him with the help of the local police. He was later produced before the court at Puttur and taken to West Bengal for further investigation, the sources said.

Police personnel from West Bengal have arrested a youth from Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with a cybercrime case.

The arrested person has been identified as Sanjay Krishna, a resident of Noojibalthila in Kadaba taluk, police sources said. He was arrested on the charge of opening a fake social media account in the name of a young woman from West Bengal, currently pursuing education in Bengaluru.

The woman had lodged a complaint on the matter with the West Bengal police. Police from Kolkata, who arrived at Kadaba, arrested him with the help of the local police. He was later produced before the court at Puttur and taken to West Bengal for further investigation, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

