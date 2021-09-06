Sadhu beaten to death in UP
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old sadhu was allegedly beaten to death by three youths who were in an inebriated state in the Baldi Rai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.
The accused have been arrested in this connection, they added.
Three youths Sandeep Yadav, Sampreet alias Bhullar Yadav and Kallu alias Munnu accused sadhu (saint) Badrinath Misra of stealing Rs 5,000, police said.
They demanded that he should return the money and under the influence of liquor thrashed him leading to the sadhu’s death, the police said, adding the incident took place in Pure Hazari Mauja Anjer village on Saturday.
Circle Officer Rajaram Chaudhary said police cracked the case in 36 hours by arresting the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh CM pays last respects to Kalyan Singh; PM Modi other top BJP brass also expected to visit
Uttarakhand govt declares one-day state mourning on demise of Kalyan Singh
Uttarakhand Minister's husband fails to appear before Bareilly Court in 31-yr-old murder case
Uttarakhand CM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children, women from Nari Niketan
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham priests stage protest, demand to dissolve Devasthanam board