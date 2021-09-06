2 engineers caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Two engineers working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the education department were caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 45,000 in Jaipur on Monday night.

During checking of their vehicle on Sikar road, an unaccounted cash worth Rs 3.30 lakh was recovered and primary investigation revealed that the money was supposed to be given to higher officials, Additional Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Bajrang Singh said.

He said that assistant engineer Harmeet Singh and junior engineer Ramprakash had demanded the bribe from a contractor to clear his bills of Rs 35 lakh.

They had demanded the bribe for themselves and for senior officials.

“The clearance for the pending (amount) was to be issued from the office of superintending engineer's office located in Shiksha Sankul in Jaipur,” he said.

He said that both the engineers have been arrested and the role of other officers is being examined.

