Myanmar shadow government unveils new strategy to oppose military rule

Myanmar's National Unity Government, formed by opponents of military rule, unveiled a new strategy on Tuesday aimed at pressuring the junta, including through action by militias and ethnic forces and urging bureaucrats to leave government posts.

The acting president of the National Unity Government, Duwa Lashi La, said in a speech outlining its plans that the shadow government, which is made up of members in exile or in hiding, was declaring a state of emergency.

