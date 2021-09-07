Left Menu

Myanmar shadow government unveils new strategy to oppose military rule

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 08:22 IST
Myanmar shadow government unveils new strategy to oppose military rule

Myanmar's National Unity Government, formed by opponents of military rule, unveiled a new strategy on Tuesday aimed at pressuring the junta, including through action by militias and ethnic forces and urging bureaucrats to leave government posts.

The acting president of the National Unity Government, Duwa Lashi La, said in a speech outlining its plans that the shadow government, which is made up of members in exile or in hiding, was declaring a state of emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021