3 held in pangolin in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-09-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh Tiger Strike Force has arrested three people after recovering a pangolin, an endangered animal, from their possession in Seoni district, an official said.

Following a tip-off, the three accused were nabbed last week while they were carrying the pangolin on a motorcycle in Seoni, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said in a press release on Monday. Their vehicle and mobile phones were also seized, he said.

The pangolin, also known as a scaly ant-eater, is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

According to forest officials, pangolin scales and other body parts are in huge demand in countries like China, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, and other places for medicinal use.

