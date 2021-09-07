Left Menu

11,000-volt wire falls on Dhanbad house, 1 dead

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was killed and three members of his family critically injured as an 11,000-volt overhead wire fell on them when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around midnight in Pandarpala in the Bhuli outpost area, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Ansari.

His mother Shamida Khatoon, and brothers Shahnawaj and Shahwaj were critically injured. They were admitted to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital with severe burn injuries, police said.

''The body has been sent for post-mortem,'' a police officer said.

Locals alleged that they have been complaining to the electricity department for years to remove the high-voltage wire that crosses over several houses in the area.

A senior official of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd said the process is on to shift the poles where high-voltage electric wires are crossing over houses.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

