Three-day legislative Assembly session starts in Mizoram

Three-day Assembly session has started in Mizoram from Tuesday, informed an official source.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 07-09-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 12:24 IST
A three day legislative assembly session will take place in Mizoram from September 7 to 9. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three-day Assembly session has started in Mizoram from Tuesday, informed an official source. Assembly Secretary H. Lalrinawma said that in a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo a detailed programme was chalked out as per which the session will last for three days till September 9.

According to the official, two Government bills -- the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Mizoram Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021 will be tabled during the three-day session. At least 258 starred questions have been received by the Assembly Secretariat to be answered during the session.

Besides, 227 unstarred questions have also been accepted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

