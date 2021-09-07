Three-day legislative Assembly session starts in Mizoram

Three-day Assembly session has started in Mizoram from Tuesday, informed an official source. Assembly Secretary H. Lalrinawma said that in a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo a detailed programme was chalked out as per which the session will last for three days till September 9.

According to the official, two Government bills -- the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Mizoram Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021 will be tabled during the three-day session. At least 258 starred questions have been received by the Assembly Secretariat to be answered during the session.

Besides, 227 unstarred questions have also been accepted. (ANI)

